Sports
Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
Tucson, Arizona — Arizona baseball is gearing up for a promising 2025-26 season, aiming to break a four-year cycle of postseason highs and lows. The Wildcats, who have reached the College World Series every four years since 2012, are set to return their top two pitchers and potentially their closer, who earned Stopper of the Year honors last season.
Despite losing five pitchers in the recent MLB Draft, Arizona coach Chip Hale and his staff are optimistic about the returning talent. Starters Owen Kramkowski and Smith Bailey are back after standout performances. Kramkowski posted a 9-6 record with 90 strikeouts, while Bailey made several Freshman All-American teams with a solid 3.94 ERA across 18 appearances.
The appointment of new pitching coach Robert DeRouin, who previously served as the top assistant, has also stabilized the pitching staff. “We were amazed at the comfort level of the pitchers when we told them about Robert,” Hale said. “They were like, ‘OK, great. I’m good to go.'” Arizona is also hopeful for left-hander Mason Russell to find his form after a rocky freshman season.
The Wildcats bolstered their roster through the transfer portal, adding left-handers Luc Fladda from Tulane and Patrick Morris from Western Kentucky. Fladda showed impressive control with just 11 walks over 76⅔ innings, while Morris excelled against left-handed batters, holding them to a .114 batting average.
On the bullpen front, Tony Pluta, who notched a school-record 14 saves last season, is expected to return along with right-hander Garrett Hicks, who led the team in appearances. Newcomers such as right-handers Evan Brandt and Jack Lafflam add to the depth of the pitching lineup, making the competition fierce for roster spots.
However, the Wildcats will need to fill the gaps left by their drafted players. Catcher Adonys Guzman and several infield starters are gone, leading to a competitive battle for starting positions. Candidates for catcher include transfer Beau Sylvester and junior-college transfer Roman Meyers.
The coaching staff anticipates adjustments to the infield with returning players, including third baseman Maddox Mihalakis and shortstop Mathis Meurant. Hale will experiment with positioning as they finalize their lineup in the preseason.
As the Wildcats prepare for fall ball, Hale remains proud of his team’s accomplishments and looks forward to developing talent for future success. “You turn the page and understand how much it took to get there,” he said. The Wildcats’ journey toward Omaha begins with renewed vigor as they aim for championship aspirations in the upcoming season.
Recent Posts
- Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Reaches Estimated $90 Million for Tuesday Drawing
- Severe Rainfall Causes Flooding Across New Jersey and Pennsylvania
- Connecticut Lottery Unclaimed Prizes Total Over $50,000
- Marla Maples Advocates for Weather Geoengineering Ban Amid Flooding Concerns
- Joe Burrow Poised for Fantasy Stardom in 2025 Season
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return with Strong Pitching Staff
- Tropical System May Bring Flooding to Florida and Gulf Coast
- Bellingham Bells to Host All-Star Game and Community Events
- Ekaterina Alexandrova Begins Campaign at Hamburg Open
- Moeller Faces Misolic at Nordea Open with Betting Odds Favoring Misolic
- Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20
- Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
- Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
- Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay