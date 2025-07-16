Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026

Tucson, Arizona — Arizona baseball is gearing up for a promising 2025-26 season, aiming to break a four-year cycle of postseason highs and lows. The Wildcats, who have reached the College World Series every four years since 2012, are set to return their top two pitchers and potentially their closer, who earned Stopper of the Year honors last season.

Despite losing five pitchers in the recent MLB Draft, Arizona coach Chip Hale and his staff are optimistic about the returning talent. Starters Owen Kramkowski and Smith Bailey are back after standout performances. Kramkowski posted a 9-6 record with 90 strikeouts, while Bailey made several Freshman All-American teams with a solid 3.94 ERA across 18 appearances.

The appointment of new pitching coach Robert DeRouin, who previously served as the top assistant, has also stabilized the pitching staff. “We were amazed at the comfort level of the pitchers when we told them about Robert,” Hale said. “They were like, ‘OK, great. I’m good to go.'” Arizona is also hopeful for left-hander Mason Russell to find his form after a rocky freshman season.

The Wildcats bolstered their roster through the transfer portal, adding left-handers Luc Fladda from Tulane and Patrick Morris from Western Kentucky. Fladda showed impressive control with just 11 walks over 76⅔ innings, while Morris excelled against left-handed batters, holding them to a .114 batting average.

On the bullpen front, Tony Pluta, who notched a school-record 14 saves last season, is expected to return along with right-hander Garrett Hicks, who led the team in appearances. Newcomers such as right-handers Evan Brandt and Jack Lafflam add to the depth of the pitching lineup, making the competition fierce for roster spots.

However, the Wildcats will need to fill the gaps left by their drafted players. Catcher Adonys Guzman and several infield starters are gone, leading to a competitive battle for starting positions. Candidates for catcher include transfer Beau Sylvester and junior-college transfer Roman Meyers.

The coaching staff anticipates adjustments to the infield with returning players, including third baseman Maddox Mihalakis and shortstop Mathis Meurant. Hale will experiment with positioning as they finalize their lineup in the preseason.

As the Wildcats prepare for fall ball, Hale remains proud of his team’s accomplishments and looks forward to developing talent for future success. “You turn the page and understand how much it took to get there,” he said. The Wildcats’ journey toward Omaha begins with renewed vigor as they aim for championship aspirations in the upcoming season.