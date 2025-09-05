Sports
Arizona Cardinals Open Season as Road Favorites Against Saints
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are set to kick off their NFL season as big road favorites against the New Orleans Saints on September 3, 2025. Fresh off an eventful offseason, training camp, and preseason, the Cardinals are listed as -6.5 point favorites for the opening game, marking them as the biggest road favorites this weekend.
This is a rare position for the Cardinals, who have not entered an opening weekend as road favorites since 2010. Back then, they started as -3 favorites against the St. Louis Rams. This year’s line reflects expectations not only for the Cardinals but also for the Saints, who will start rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Rattler has an 0-6 record as a starter, a concerning factor for Saints fans as rookie head coach Kellen Moore takes the reins for his first game. The weight of the game seems heavier for the Cardinals, who need a strong performance to maintain their momentum from the offseason.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon emphasized the importance of a fast start. “We need to hit the ground running,” he said. “It’s a long season ahead, but this game is crucial for our confidence.”
The matchup is not just significant for the two teams; it also has serious implications for betting trends as fans begin to place their wagers for the season.
As kickoff approaches, excitement builds around whether the Cardinals can cover the spread and start their season on a high note.
