Arizona’s District 7 Holds Special Primary Elections Amid Congressional Vacancies

Tucson, Arizona — For the first time in over 20 years, voters in Southern Arizona’s Congressional District 7 are selecting a new representative. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Arizona time on July 15, and early results are anticipated to begin around 8:05 p.m.

As of Monday, nearly 49,000 Democratic ballots and more than 14,000 Republican ballots had already been cast in this hotly contested special primary election.

The winners of the primaries will face each other in a special election scheduled for September 23. The successful candidate will hold office through 2026, completing the term of the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, who passed away earlier this year.

Education could play a crucial role in the upcoming election, as the district has experienced demographic transformations that may influence voter preferences. Five candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination, with Adelita Grijalva, the late congressman’s daughter, emerging as a prominent candidate. She has garnered endorsements from both Arizona Senators and various progressive figures.

Among her opponents are Deja Foxx and former state representative Daniel Hernandez, signaling a competitive race that reflects generational divides within the Democratic Party. Internal polling indicated a tighter contest as the primary date approached, with Grijalva gaining support but Foxx narrowing the difference.

On the Republican side, candidates such as Daniel Butierez and Jimmy Rodriguez are also on the ballot. The Republican primary will determine who challenges the eventual Democratic nominee.

Arizona’s Congressional District 7 is known for being heavily Democratic, and the winner of the primary is expected to have a significant advantage in the subsequent special election.