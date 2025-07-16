Politics
Arizona’s District 7 Holds Special Primary Elections Amid Congressional Vacancies
Tucson, Arizona — For the first time in over 20 years, voters in Southern Arizona’s Congressional District 7 are selecting a new representative. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Arizona time on July 15, and early results are anticipated to begin around 8:05 p.m.
As of Monday, nearly 49,000 Democratic ballots and more than 14,000 Republican ballots had already been cast in this hotly contested special primary election.
The winners of the primaries will face each other in a special election scheduled for September 23. The successful candidate will hold office through 2026, completing the term of the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, who passed away earlier this year.
Education could play a crucial role in the upcoming election, as the district has experienced demographic transformations that may influence voter preferences. Five candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination, with Adelita Grijalva, the late congressman’s daughter, emerging as a prominent candidate. She has garnered endorsements from both Arizona Senators and various progressive figures.
Among her opponents are Deja Foxx and former state representative Daniel Hernandez, signaling a competitive race that reflects generational divides within the Democratic Party. Internal polling indicated a tighter contest as the primary date approached, with Grijalva gaining support but Foxx narrowing the difference.
On the Republican side, candidates such as Daniel Butierez and Jimmy Rodriguez are also on the ballot. The Republican primary will determine who challenges the eventual Democratic nominee.
Arizona’s Congressional District 7 is known for being heavily Democratic, and the winner of the primary is expected to have a significant advantage in the subsequent special election.
Recent Posts
- MLB’s Rob Manfred Confirms Expectation for Twins Sale Soon
- Shedeur Sanders Faces Uncertain Future With Browns Amid NFL Rumors
- Illinois Lottery Results for July 11 and 12, 2025
- Twins Hesitate on Trading Joe Ryan Amid Trade Rumors
- Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Reaches Estimated $90 Million for Tuesday Drawing
- Severe Rainfall Causes Flooding Across New Jersey and Pennsylvania
- Connecticut Lottery Unclaimed Prizes Total Over $50,000
- Marla Maples Advocates for Weather Geoengineering Ban Amid Flooding Concerns
- Joe Burrow Poised for Fantasy Stardom in 2025 Season
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return with Strong Pitching Staff
- Tropical System May Bring Flooding to Florida and Gulf Coast
- Bellingham Bells to Host All-Star Game and Community Events
- Ekaterina Alexandrova Begins Campaign at Hamburg Open
- Moeller Faces Misolic at Nordea Open with Betting Odds Favoring Misolic
- Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20