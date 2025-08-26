Arizona DOT Uses Cats to Teach Haboob Safety Tips

Phoenix, Arizona — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is using humor to educate drivers about safety during dust storms, commonly known as haboobs. In a recent video shared on Instagram, cartoon cats explain how to stay safe when these storms hit.

ADOT’s initiative aims to inform drivers, especially younger audiences, about the dangers of reduced visibility during dust storms. The video features a playful, automated voice narrating what ‘kitty’ should do when a dust storm approaches. Viewers are advised to pull over, turn off their lights, and wait safely inside their vehicles.

“We wanted to find new ways to reach audiences where they are, and this approach worked well,” said Lauren Chapman, ADOT’s digital communications supervisor. “Using the ‘explained by cats’ trend lets us communicate vital information in a fun, engaging way.”

The video humorously presents safety tips, such as ensuring visibility is maintained and avoiding driving during a dust storm. One line states, “Kitty not go outside. Kitty not drive,” as a cartoon kitten appears on screen.

Users praised the video for its effectiveness in delivering important messages about dust storm safety. “This is actually so informative,” commented Jenna, an Instagram user. “No one ever explained why you’re supposed to turn your lights off in a dust storm.”

The effort appears successful, as viewers have asked for more kitty-themed public service announcements. “If this post performs well, there is a chance kitty may come back,” Chapman noted, hinting at potential future videos.