Arizona Football Builds Roster with FCS Players Ahead of Weber State Matchup

TUCSON, Ariz. — As Arizona prepares for their second nonconference game against Weber State on Saturday, head coach Brent Brennan highlights the significance of roster construction, specifically the addition of players from the FCS level.

This offseason, the Wildcats made notable strides in player evaluation, signing 10 athletes from various FCS conferences, including the SWAC, Big Sky, and Southland. Brennan noted that the talent gap between FCS and FBS programs has narrowed due to factors like the transfer portal and improved player development at the high school level.

“The separation is getting smaller and smaller,” Brennan said. “These FCS players are more ready to play than someone who has been here for three or four years.”

General manager Gaizka Crowley and director of scouting Fletcher Kelly have been pivotal in this recruitment strategy, showcasing their dedication and expertise. “They’re extremely knowledgeable and extremely thorough,” Brennan said, emphasizing their impact on the roster’s current composition.

Kelly and Crowley, both with Basque heritage, bring a personal connection to their roles, enriching their recruitment efforts. Kelly explained their teamwork: “Gaizka and I work together extremely well… It’s definitely a rare deal.”

The recruiting strategy also involves fostering strong relationships with prospective players and their families, particularly in discussions about revenue sharing and what it means for their future. Crowley shared the importance of keeping families informed throughout the recruitment process.

“Educating the players and their parents is really important that I think gets looked over,” Crowley said. “We want to make sure they can make the best decision.”

As Arizona gears up for the matchup against Weber State, which comes off a tough loss, the Wildcats aim to maintain intensity and focus. “We know we have a lot of room for improvement,” said running backs coach Alonzo Carter, highlighting the team’s need for a strong start.

With a blend of newcomers and seasoned players, Arizona’s strategy involves scrutinizing film and developing a deeper understanding of each recruit’s potential. Both Crowley and Kelly recognize the collaborative effort required to build a successful team and are dedicated to nurturing incoming talent.

This weekend’s match against Weber State represents more than just a game for Arizona; it is an opportunity to demonstrate the fruits of their extensive recruitment efforts and continued development of their roster.