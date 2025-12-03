Arizona State Football Gears Up for National Signing Day on December 3

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State Sun Devils are preparing for a crucial time as they approach the early National Signing Day on December 3. Under head coach Kenny Dillingham, the program aims to secure official signings from their committed recruits and flip prospects committed to other schools.

Arizona State’s 2026 recruiting class has made headlines, recently climbing to the 37th position nationally according to ESPN’s Craig Haubert. Dillingham has successfully attracted attention for this class, which features standout quarterback Jake Fette.

Fette, a four-star recruit from Texas, is scheduled to sign on Wednesday morning. He is recognized as one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in Arizona State’s history and will join four-star recruit Cameron Dyer in the quarterback room. Dillingham’s efforts have led to significant roster additions, including dual-threat playmaker Fette, who possesses impressive quickness and a consistent throwing technique.

The Sun Devils have also added notable talents like Cardae Mack, a rising four-star running back, suggesting a renewed focus on building a competitive team. Dillingham and his staff have effectively worked to strengthen the roster.

Another major development occurred when Arizona State flipped Jarmaine Mitchell, the top Junior College offensive tackle, from the University of Georgia. As a likely day-one starter, Mitchell will fill critical gaps on the offensive line, especially with expected departures after the bowl game.

In addition to current recruiting successes, the Sun Devils have secured a commitment from Nico Bland, a four-star receiver from Chino Hills, California, for the 2027 class. This early commitment boosts the program’s appeal as a destination for future recruits, signaling a positive trend for the Arizona State football program.

As the Sun Devils continue their efforts in recruiting, the upcoming National Signing Day is anticipated to bolster their roster and demonstrate their growing presence in college football.