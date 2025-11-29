Arizona State Hosts Arizona in 99th Territorial Cup Rivalry

Tempe, Arizona – No. 20 Arizona State is set to face off against bitter rival No. 25 Arizona tonight in the 99th edition of the Territorial Cup. This historic match showcases the oldest trophy rivalry in college sports.

The Sun Devils are aiming for a spot in the Big 12 title game but must focus on defending their title in the Territorial Cup. Despite missing star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is out for the season due to injury, Arizona State is determined to keep the trophy at home.

In their recent games, the Sun Devils have managed to secure wins against lower-ranked teams. With wide receiver Jordyn Tyson back in action, the team looks to ignite the offense. Arizona State’s game plan will rely on running back Raleek Brown and quarterback Jeff Sims, whose play-action strategies may confuse Arizona’s defense.

“Execute that game plan, and victory is within sight,” predicted one expert, emphasizing the need for deep passing options from Sims to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

According to predictions, Arizona State is expected to win a closely contested game, with forecasts suggesting scores ranging from 34-28 to 20-17. Some analysts acknowledge Arizona’s recent four-game winning streak but insist on Arizona State’s power on offense.

“The Sun Devils need to put forth a strong showing to land a chance in the Big 12 Championship,” noted one commentator. “However, the Wildcats will also bring their best into Mountain America Stadium for this fierce rivalry.”

McKenzie Johnson, a sports analyst, remarked, “Arizona’s offense has been explosive, but the Sun Devils’ defense must step up to secure a narrow victory.” Regardless of predictions, both teams are aware that the Territorial Cup victory means more than just points on a scoreboard.

This showdown promises to be an intense battle, with game strategies on both sides hinging on execution and adaptability. Fans can anticipate a thrilling display of college football tonight.