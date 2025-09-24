Arizona Lottery Numbers for September 23, 2025, Announced

Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona lottery players are eagerly checking their tickets after the winning numbers for multiple draw games were announced for Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The draw included significant jackpots that have recently captivated players statewide.

For the Powerball, the winning numbers were 13, 24, 41, 42, 70, and Mega Ball 18. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions numbers drawn were 18, 19, 38, 42, and 44, with Lucky Ball 01. Players are reminded to check their lottery tickets carefully, as the odds of winning can be thrilling.

The estimated jackpot for the Powerball recently surged into the millions. This trend continues a historic run of high lottery prizes, following an Iowan’s record win of $343 million in 2018.

Arizona offers various lottery games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, and Fantasy 5. Recent players have experienced enormous jackpots, with winners from Arizona making their way into the top ten largest jackpots in U.S. history.

Money raised from lottery games plays a crucial role in funding higher education, health services, environmental efforts, and business development within the state. Tickets can be purchased at gas stations, grocery stores, and some airport terminals. Players can also buy tickets online through various states, including Arizona.

For those not in state, the Jackpocket app enables users to choose games, select numbers, and purchase tickets using their phones or computers. It serves as the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

Lottery players are urged to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, assistance is available at 1-800-GAMBLER or through local resources.