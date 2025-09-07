Arizona Lottery Offers Big Jackpots and Easy Prize Redemption

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Arizona Lottery is attracting players with multiple draw games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, The Pick, Triple Twist, Fantasy 5, and Pick 3. Recent jackpots have soared, with some past winners landing in the top 10 of U.S. lottery history.

Funds raised from lottery ticket sales support essential services in Arizona, including higher education, health and human services, environmental conservation, and business development initiatives.

For those feeling lucky, all Arizona Lottery retailers can redeem prizes up to $100 and may handle winnings up to $599. Winners with prizes over $599 have the option to redeem their tickets either by mail or in person.

To claim by mail, winners need to send a completed winner claim form, the winning lottery ticket, and a copy of a government-issued ID to P.O. Box 2913, Phoenix, AZ 85062. For in-person claims, tickets must be signed on the back, along with submission of the claim form and ID at one of the Arizona Lottery offices.

The Phoenix office, located at 4740 E. University Drive, operates from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Tucson office at 2955 E. Grant Road offers the same hours and can also handle claims of any amount.

A third location exists at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, where tickets can be redeemed up to $49,999. This office, found in Terminal 4 Baggage Claim, is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, the Kingman office, located inside Walmart at 3396 Stockton Hill Road, has hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends for prizes up to $49,999.

Tickets can be purchased in person at various locations, including gas stations and grocery stores, or online through selected states and territories. The Jackpocket app facilitates ticket purchases directly from mobile devices or computers, ensuring ease for users.

For those facing gambling issues, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-8-HOPENY.