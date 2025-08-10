Arizona Monsoon Shows Signs of Delay Amid Dry Conditions

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona monsoon season has been underwhelming so far in 2025, raising concerns about dry conditions across the state. The U.S. National Weather Service in Flagstaff recently provided insights into the unusual weather patterns and offered statistics regarding the monsoon’s performance this year.

A persistent trough over the West Coast has kept Arizona in dry southwesterly winds, pushing monsoon moisture and storm activity to the east. As a result, northern and western Arizona has experienced a return to fire season, with ground conditions reminiscent of late June.

“We’ve had a lack of rain so far, which has significant implications for fire risks in our region,” a spokesperson from the National Weather Service stated. There is some hope for relief, as limited moisture may arrive next week, but officials continue to monitor for any changes in weather patterns that could lead to a wetter forecast.

The forecast for Prescott Valley shows temperatures hovering around the high nineties, with only a 10% chance of rain early in the week. In Cottonwood, temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees with slight chances of precipitation as well. Sedona’s forecast appears similar, while Flagstaff is projected to have cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with slightly better prospects for rain.

As monsoon conditions remain unpredictable, drivers should prepare for the dangers associated with heavy rains, dust storms, and flash floods. Being proactive by ensuring vehicles are maintained and emergencies kits are stocked can prevent accidents and injuries.

With the potential for changing weather patterns, staying informed about local forecasts and road conditions is crucial. “We’re committed to keeping our community updated on any developments that may arise during this monsoon season,” the National Weather Service stressed.