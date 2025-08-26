Arizona Powerball Jackpot Reaches $750 Million for August 25 Drawing

Phoenix, Arizona — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $750 million for the drawing on August 25, 2025, after no one won the grand prize on August 23. This marks one of the largest jackpots in Powerball history, with a cash option of $338.6 million available to the winner.

Lottery enthusiasts have been buzzing with excitement as previous winners have recently broken records, including the top ten largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history. Tickets for the Powerball game cost $2, and players can choose five numbers from 1 to 69, plus a Powerball number from 1 to 26.

The winning numbers from the previous drawing on August 23 were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, and a Powerball number of 18, with a Power Play multiplier of 2.

Arizona Lottery players can claim prizes up to $100 at retail stores and up to $599 through selected retailers. For prizes exceeding this amount, winners must submit their winning tickets by mail or visit one of several Arizona Lottery offices located in Phoenix, Tucson, and Kingman.

The Arizona Lottery uses proceeds from lottery games to fund essential services such as higher education, health, human services, environmental conservation, and economic development.

As part of a growing trend, the Mega Millions jackpot is also substantial, currently sitting at $253 million. The Powerball offers players a chance at a life-changing payout every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the next drawing set for August 27 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

For those feeling lucky, there’s also the option for a Quick Pick, which allows a computer to randomly generate numbers for your ticket. The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are 292.2 million to one, making it a challenging but exciting gamble for many Arizonians.