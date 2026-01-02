Arizona, SMU Clash in Exciting Holiday Bowl Showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Excitement is building as the Arizona Wildcats prepare to face the Southern Methodist University Mustangs in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl. The game is set to kick off on January 2 at 6 p.m. MST in San Diego, California.

Arizona, having finished the season with a 9-3 record, aims for its fifth 10-win season in program history. The Wildcats are riding a five-game win streak under head coach Brent Brennan. Meanwhile, SMU, with an 8-4 record, seeks its first bowl victory since 2012.

This matchup will be significant as it marks the first meeting between Arizona and SMU in 40 years. The game will also highlight the battle between Arizona’s strong passing defense and SMU’s potent aerial attack led by quarterback Kevin Jennings.

Noah Fifita, Arizona’s quarterback, holds the record for most passing touchdowns in school history with 68. His performance has been crucial, especially as he earned First Team All-Big 12 honors this season with 2,963 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Arizona’s success is attributed to a balanced receiving corps and a formidable rushing attack, featuring running backs Ismail Mahdi, Kedrick Reescano, and Quincy Craig. The Wildcats have excelled offensively, ranking 26th nationally in scoring.

On the defensive side, Arizona ranks among the nation’s leaders, allowing only 156 passing yards per game. Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales has helmed a unit that boasts four All-Big 12 selections, reflecting their capability to create turnovers with 28 takeaways this season.

SMU enters the game looking to rebound after narrowly missing the ACC title game. Head coach Rhett Lashlee‘s squad, ranked 17th in the nation for sacks, will rely on Jennings, who is 15th nationally in passing yards.

Fans not attending the game can watch live or listen on various platforms, and there are festive events planned in downtown Tucson and San Diego to enhance the Bowl experience. The pre-game festivities will include street-side events and fan gatherings.

Both teams have strong offensive and defensive lineups, suggesting an exciting contest. The Holiday Bowl will serve as a platform for both teams to solidify their legacies as they strive for postseason success.