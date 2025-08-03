Arizona, Vermont Lottery Results for August 2, 2025

Phoenix, Arizona — Lottery players in Arizona and Vermont are checking their tickets after the results for various games were announced on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Arizona offers a range of lottery options including Powerball, Mega Millions, and several state-specific games.

In Arizona, the Powerball numbers drawn were 06, 18, 34, 35, 36, with the Powerball being 02 and a Power Play of 2. The Mega Millions numbers were 10, 20, 36, 58, 59, with the Megaball at 05. Arizona Lottery retailers also reported results for the Pick 3 and Pick 4 games.

Recent jackpots in Arizona have reached record levels, placing them among the top 10 largest in U.S. history. Funds raised from lottery sales support critical state services including education and health initiatives.

Meanwhile, in Vermont, players also had their chance to win through various lottery options like MegaBucks and Lucky for Life. The numbers drawn for Powerball were the same as Arizona’s, with a Power Play of 2, while Lucky Ball numbers were 08, 10, 16, 18, 36.

Prizes in Vermont can be claimed at retail locations or the Vermont Lottery Headquarters, depending on the amount won. Smaller prizes up to $499 can be claimed at any authorized retailer, while larger sums require a trip to the headquarters with necessary identification.

As excitement builds around these games, players are reminded of their odds of winning. The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are extremely low, comparable to other unlikely events. For those looking to participate, tickets are available both in-person and online in several states, including Arizona and Vermont.

The latest results come at a time of heightened interest in lottery games, with many players dreaming of hitting the big jackpot.