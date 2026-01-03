Arizona Wildcats Face Tough Test at Utah to Open Big 12 Play

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) are set to open their Big 12 season against the Utah Utes (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Arizona enters the conference game with an undefeated record, fresh off a convincing 99-71 victory over South Dakota State. The Wildcats are led by forward Koa Peat, who has displayed a strong performance this season, including a career-high 14 rebounds last game.

In facing Utah, Arizona will need to be aware of key players from the Utes who pose matchup challenges. Terrence Brown leads Utah in scoring, averaging 21.5 points per game. His impressive performance makes him a scoring threat that Arizona’s defense must contain.

Don McHenry, another significant scorer for Utah, contributes an average of 18.3 points with exceptional three-point shooting skills. His ability to stretch defenses will require Arizona to close out effectively without allowing easy penetration.

In the frontcourt, Keanu Dawes holds down the paint with an average of 9.3 rebounds per game, facilitating extra possessions for Utah. His skills on the glass will be crucial in a conference known for its physicality.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd emphasized the importance of not underestimating Utah despite their recent struggles. ‘It’s got my full attention,’ Lloyd stated. ‘Utah has a great basketball tradition and will be looking to challenge us at home.’

Utah’s first-year head coach, Alex Jensen, is focused on rebuilding the program that has not seen NCAA Tournament action since 2016. Jensen highlighted the significance of playing strong defense, which Arizona must exploit given Utah’s recent defensive struggles.

Assistant coach Ken Nakagawa noted that the Utes may not reflect their recent record accurately, stating, ‘I don’t think the numbers reflect who they are. They’re playing really well right now.’

The Wildcats look to maintain their strong momentum and improve on their past struggles at the Huntsman Center, where they suffered an 81-66 defeat in their last meeting. Arizona aims to prove themselves as they continue their campaign in the Big 12.