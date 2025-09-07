Sports
Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Wildcats will take on the Weber State Wildcats in a much-anticipated nonconference matchup on Saturday, September 6, at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) at Arizona Stadium. This game marks the first meeting between the two teams.
The Wildcats are looking to improve to 2-0 in the early college football season. Fans can catch the action streamed live via ESPN+, with Ted Emrich and Jeff Woody providing play-by-play and analysis respectively.
To watch the game, viewers will need an “ESPN Select” or “ESPN Unlimited” subscription as the game will not be available on traditional broadcast TV. The streaming service, formerly known as ESPN Plus, offers monthly subscriptions starting at $11.99, with additional savings for annual commitments.
For those who prefer listening, the game will also be available on various audio platforms. Fans are encouraged to follow Arizona Football on social media for updates and coverage leading up to kickoff.
As the Arizona Wildcats prepare, they are focused on executing a strong performance against Weber State as they aim to maintain their momentum at home.
