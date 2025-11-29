Arizona Wildcats Host Norfolk State After Dominant Victory

TUCSON, Arizona — The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats will face the Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, December 2, following their impressive 103-73 victory over the Denver Pioneers. The Wildcats improved to 6-0 and are eager to maintain their momentum in the upcoming game.

Arizona’s recent win comes after a thrilling 71-67 clash against the then-No. 3 UConn, highlighting the Wildcats’ resilience and depth as they navigate the challenges of the season. Coach Tommy Lloyd praised his team’s performance, emphasizing the importance of staying sharp as they transition from victories against ranked teams to games against lower-ranked opponents.

Freshman Brayden Burries made a notable comeback against Denver, scoring 20 points and contributing seven rebounds and four assists in just 23 minutes. Meanwhile, forward Ivan Kharchenkov also shined, recording a career-high 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

The Wildcats’ dominance was evident in their ability to control the paint, an area where they have consistently excelled this season. With no Norfolk State player exceeding 6-foot-9, Arizona is poised to exploit their size advantage. Players like Tobe Awaka, Koa Peat, and Motiejus Krivas are expected to play crucial roles in securing another victory.

As Norfolk State, with a 4-4 record, arrives in Tucson fresh off three consecutive losses, Arizona looks to extend their winning streak and solidify their national ranking. The matchup is set for a 2 p.m. MST tip-off, and fans can watch the game live on ESPN+.