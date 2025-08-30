Arkansas State to Face Southeast Missouri State in 2025 Season Opener

Jonesboro, Arkansas — Arkansas State Red Wolves will kick off their 2025 football season against Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Centennial Bank Stadium. This matchup marks an essential game as the Red Wolves, coached by Butch Jones, look to establish momentum in the Sun Belt Conference.

Head coach Butch Jones is focused on rebuilding the Red Wolves’ program after a challenging year. The team aims to implement a fast-paced offense that emphasizes versatility. Last season, Arkansas State struggled defensively, allowing 32.2 points per game, which ranked them among the bottom in the FBS.

In contrast, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, led by coach Tom Matukewicz, are coming in as strong contenders from the Ohio Valley Conference. They have a solid reputation for their ground game and disciplined defense, ranking 36th in the nation last season by allowing 338.4 yards per game.

Fans can expect a competitive clash, with Arkansas State being favored to win at home. However, the Redhawks’ experience and tactical coaching mean the Red Wolves must stay alert.

The excitement surrounding this game is palpable, as both teams look to start their season on a high note. Viewers can catch the action live on ESPN+.