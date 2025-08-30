Sports
Arkansas State to Face Southeast Missouri State in 2025 Season Opener
Jonesboro, Arkansas — Arkansas State Red Wolves will kick off their 2025 football season against Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Centennial Bank Stadium. This matchup marks an essential game as the Red Wolves, coached by Butch Jones, look to establish momentum in the Sun Belt Conference.
Head coach Butch Jones is focused on rebuilding the Red Wolves’ program after a challenging year. The team aims to implement a fast-paced offense that emphasizes versatility. Last season, Arkansas State struggled defensively, allowing 32.2 points per game, which ranked them among the bottom in the FBS.
In contrast, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, led by coach Tom Matukewicz, are coming in as strong contenders from the Ohio Valley Conference. They have a solid reputation for their ground game and disciplined defense, ranking 36th in the nation last season by allowing 338.4 yards per game.
Fans can expect a competitive clash, with Arkansas State being favored to win at home. However, the Redhawks’ experience and tactical coaching mean the Red Wolves must stay alert.
The excitement surrounding this game is palpable, as both teams look to start their season on a high note. Viewers can catch the action live on ESPN+.
Recent Posts
- Stan Lee Reflects on Controversial Death of Gwen Stacy
- Monterey County Fair Opens Thursday with Concerts and New Food Options
- Walter Family Set for Season 3 Amid Cliffhanger
- Dylan Moore Returns to Rangers, Seeks New Beginning
- Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State