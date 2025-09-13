Sports
Arkansas Faces Ole Miss in Key SEC Opener on Saturday
OXFORD, Miss. — Arkansas will try to maintain its strong start to the season when it faces Ole Miss on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. ET inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. This will mark the start of SEC play for both teams, with Arkansas entering the game undefeated at 2-0 and Ole Miss also coming off a win.
Under head coach Sam Pittman, Arkansas has achieved a 2-0 record for the fourth time, but they have yet to win against Ole Miss in Oxford since 2017. This matchup sees Arkansas looking to secure a victory in consecutive years to open conference play.
Quarterback Taylen Green has made headlines early this season, throwing for 561 yards and leading the nation with 10 passing touchdowns. His standout performance included a blowout win against Arkansas State, where he accumulated 390 total yards and five touchdowns. Green’s dual-threat capability adds pressure to the Ole Miss defense.
Defensively, linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. had a significant impact during Arkansas’ last game, with a team-high 15 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss and an interception. His performance marked an impressive feat, as he became the first Arkansas defender since at least 1997 to achieve such statistics in a game.
In terms of offensive statistics, Arkansas gained over 300 yards in both rushing and passing during their last matchup, a rarity for the program. This showcases the team’s balanced offensive attack, allowing them to rapidly advance the ball.
Arkansas has a historical edge in the series against Ole Miss, holding a 38-30-1 advantage in their overall meetings. However, the Rebels own a tighter 9-6 series lead in games played in Oxford.
On the other hand, Ole Miss is aiming for a strong SEC opener after a mixed start to their season. Their recent performances show promise, but after losing to Kentucky last year, they will seek to turn the tide this weekend.
As both teams prepare for this crucial conference matchup, fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere as Arkansas and Ole Miss battle for early season momentum.
