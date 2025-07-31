Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Speak at Major GOP Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will headline a key Republican event in South Carolina on August 18, where she will be the featured speaker at Rep. Sheri Biggs’ Salute to Liberty in Anderson.

Biggs, who represents South Carolina’s 3rd District, emphasized that Sanders embodies the values and morals appreciated by her constituents, stating, “We want hardworking people who love the Lord and want to live in peace.”

This event is a significant opportunity for Sanders to connect with around 2,000 GOP activists in a state known for its influence in the presidential nomination process. Notably, many attendees still hold a strong affection for former President Donald Trump, whom Sanders served as press secretary.

Sanders’ ties to South Carolina run deep, as she has visited since her father, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, pursued the GOP nomination in 2008. Recently, she has also been active in early-voting states, including an appearance at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa.

The gathering, formerly known as Rep. Jeff Duncan’s Faith & Freedom BBQ, has historically been a platform for Republican presidential hopefuls and has attracted a range of notable candidates over the years.

Following a scandal that diminished Duncan’s reputation, Biggs is seeking to create an event that reflects her vision while maintaining some of the familiar aspects, such as keeping ticket prices low for first responders.

Biggs plans to transform the meal format from buffet-style barbecue to a more formal sit-down dinner, stating, “I want my own identity. It’s a new ballgame, and I want to move forward on my own accord.”