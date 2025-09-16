Arkansas Razorbacks Fall to Ole Miss in Heartbreakingly Close Game

OXFORD, Miss. — The Arkansas Razorbacks faced off against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, hoping to improve their defensive performance after a tough loss last season. However, they fell short once again in a close game, losing 41-35.

Arkansas displayed a more competitive offensive game this year compared to the previous season, but their defense struggled to contain the Ole Miss attack. The Rebels scored in all but two possessions, but Arkansas had a chance to pull off a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

With under two minutes left and a 2nd-and-4 on the Ole Miss 27-yard line, the Razorbacks’ hopes were dashed when senior quarterback Taylen Green‘s swing pass to receiver Jalen Brown was intercepted. A defensive player from Ole Miss recovered the fumble, securing the Rebels’ victory.

Head Coach Sam Pittman acknowledged the team’s ongoing issues in close games, noting that his record now stands at 7-18 in one-score games. “Yeah, I knew that was coming,” Pittman said. “I don’t know what to do with it. Tell me what to do.”

Despite the loss, Green had a commendable performance, completing 22 of 35 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown, alongside 115 rushing yards and another touchdown. His strong showing marked a second consecutive game with over 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards.

Transfer running back Mike Washington, Jr. also shone in the match, gaining 65 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He had a crucial 47-yard touchdown run that contributed to Arkansas’ scoring surge in the first half.

On the defensive side, Arkansas struggled against Ole Miss’ Division II transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who threw for 353 yards and rushed for two touchdowns. Chambliss’ effective performance was compounded by the absence of Ole Miss’ usual starting quarterback, Austin Simmons, who was hampered by an ankle injury.

Although Arkansas outgained Ole Miss offensively, the Rebels proved to be more effective in converting scoring opportunities, finishing with zero turnovers for the game. This noteworthy statistic demonstrated yet again the importance of the turnover battle in tight matchups.

Arkansas managed to amass 526 total offensive yards, but their one costly turnover proved pivotal. Moreover, Arkansas’ defense, which allowed Ole Miss to score five touchdowns on a perfect 5-of-5 in the first half, has raised concerns among fans and analysts alike.

Looking ahead, this loss leaves Arkansas with questions to answer as they prepare for their upcoming games.