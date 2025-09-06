Arkansas Razorbacks to Open 2030 Season in Vegas vs. Texas Tech

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off their 2030 football season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Vegas Kickoff Classic. The game is set for Labor Day weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

This matchup continues a storied rivalry, with Arkansas winning their last meeting, 39-26, in the 2024 AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The two schools have a long history, having been conference rivals for over 30 years in the now-defunct Southwest Conference.

The Razorbacks and Red Raiders were initially scheduled for a home-and-home series, with games in Lubbock in 2030 and Fayetteville in 2031. However, the 2030 encounter in Las Vegas now adds a unique twist to their rivalry. They will still meet in Lubbock during the 2034 season.

The Vegas Kickoff Classic has become a key fixture in college football, and the 2030 version will include several highly anticipated matchups, such as BYU against Oregon State in 2028 and Miami versus Utah in 2027.

The Arkansas game will be broadcast on national television, likely on ABC or an ESPN platform, though further details will be released later. As the countdown to 2030 begins, both teams are eyeing this game as a significant opportunity to make a statement for the new decade.