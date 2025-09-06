Sports
Arkansas Razorbacks to Open 2030 Season in Vegas vs. Texas Tech
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off their 2030 football season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Vegas Kickoff Classic. The game is set for Labor Day weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.
This matchup continues a storied rivalry, with Arkansas winning their last meeting, 39-26, in the 2024 AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The two schools have a long history, having been conference rivals for over 30 years in the now-defunct Southwest Conference.
The Razorbacks and Red Raiders were initially scheduled for a home-and-home series, with games in Lubbock in 2030 and Fayetteville in 2031. However, the 2030 encounter in Las Vegas now adds a unique twist to their rivalry. They will still meet in Lubbock during the 2034 season.
The Vegas Kickoff Classic has become a key fixture in college football, and the 2030 version will include several highly anticipated matchups, such as BYU against Oregon State in 2028 and Miami versus Utah in 2027.
The Arkansas game will be broadcast on national television, likely on ABC or an ESPN platform, though further details will be released later. As the countdown to 2030 begins, both teams are eyeing this game as a significant opportunity to make a statement for the new decade.
Recent Posts
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup
- Michigan State Spartans Gear Up for Boston College Rematch
- Ohio Lottery App Jackpocket Suspends Service Over Compliance Issues
- Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Team Announces Fall Schedule for 2025-2026
- Oklahoma’s New Quarterback Set for First Major Test
- Michigan and Oklahoma to Face Off in Draft-Classic Showdown
- Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame Induction Highlights Career Underrating
- Massive Immigration Raid Targets Hyundai Plant in Georgia
- Purdue Faces Southern Illinois in High-Stakes College Football Showdown
- No. 5 Miami Hurricanes Prepare for Bethune-Cookman Matchup
- Art Historian David T. Owsley Dies at 96 in New York City
- UND Football Takes Early Lead in Potato Bowl Against Portland State
- Cincinnati Reds Face Critical Series Against Mets After Loss to Blue Jays
- Dodgers-Orioles Game Delayed Due to Weather; Rojas Speaks on Team Struggles
- Michigan Football Appeals NCAA Ruling Amid Controversy Over Evidence
- College Football Week 2 Features Key Matchups and Renewed Rivalries
- Iowa State Cyclones Surge to No. 16 in AP Top 25