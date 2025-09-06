Arkansas Razorbacks, Red Wolves Set for Historic Football Matchup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face the Arkansas State Red Wolves for the first time in football history this Saturday. The game will take place at War Memorial Stadium, kicking off at 4 p.m. CDT.

This much-anticipated matchup has excited fans from both schools, as it marks a significant moment in Arkansas football. Thousands are expected to fill the stadium, while those unable to attend can stream the game live on SEC Network+ or ESPN+.

Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman expressed confidence in his team’s preparation. “We’re the ones with the pressure on us. I think the rivalry goes from it being the first game and it’s the fans,” he said. Pittman is focusing on improving his defensive line after last week’s impressive 52-7 victory over Alabama A&M.

On the other side, Arkansas State is coming off a solid performance, defeating Southeast Missouri State 42-24 last week, with junior quarterback completing 81% of his passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns.

“His leadership has been remarkable. His work ethic has been remarkable,” said Arkansas State head coach regarding the performance of his quarterback. “You could never take for granted the experience of the quarterback position.”

The weather for the game is expected to be warm, with a forecast of 75 degrees and a 20% chance of precipitation.

For fans attending the game, there are some important reminders: a clear bag policy will be enforced, and metal detectors will be in place at each entrance. Items like concealed carry weapons, tobacco products, alcohol, and noisemakers will not be allowed.

The Hog Wild Pregame Special will air at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on 40/29, providing insights before the big game.