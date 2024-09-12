ARM: A Malayalam Fantasy Film Resonates Across Languages

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas stars alongside Krithi Shetty in the new film ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam‘ (ARM), which released on Thursday in Telugu as well. Thomas, who has become popular with the Telugu audience through films like ‘Minnal Murali’ and ‘2018’, plays a triple role in ARM, marking his 50th film. The film is a pan-India release and boasts of an intriguing storyline and impressive technical execution.

The narrative explores three generations centered around the character Ajay, portrayed by Tovino Thomas. Ajay lives with his mother in a village where he is often scrutinized due to his grandfather’s reputation as a renowned thief. The village is notable for possessing a valuable lamp called the ‘Sreebhooti Deepam’, with historical significance surpassing even that of gold. Sudev Verma, played by Harish Uthaman, enters the village with intentions to steal the lamp, plotting to frame Ajay for the theft.

Despite a strong concept and compelling technical elements, some flaws in character development and narrative execution make the viewing experience uneven. Director Jithin Lal introduces the story with a focus on fate, and the film gains momentum with the entry of the warrior character Kelu, also played by Tovino Thomas. The screenplay lacks consistency, but the performances, especially of Thomas in his three roles, are commendable. The film attempts to highlight societal disparities across generations.

Krithi Shetty plays the character of Lakshmi, and though she has limited screen time, she effectively portrays a significant role. Other performances, including Aishwarya Rajesh and Surabhi Lakshmi, add value to the film. Technically, ARM is enhanced by its score and cinematography, with Thibu’s background music and Jomon T. John‘s camerawork standing out. Writer Sujith Nambiar‘s screenplay, despite a few setbacks, brings out the narrative effectively.