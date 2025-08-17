Arman Tsarukyan Targets First-Round Finish Against Ilia Topuria

LAS VEGAS, NV — Arman Tsarukyan is eager to showcase his skills against Ilia Topuria, the newly crowned UFC lightweight champion. Tsarukyan boldly declared that he can finish Topuria in the first round if they meet in the Octagon.

Since Topuria won the vacant title with a knockout of Charles Oliveira in June, Tsarukyan has been vocal about wanting a shot at the championship. However, Topuria is hesitant to accept, focusing on other potential challengers. Despite this setback, Tsarukyan remains determined to prove himself in the lightweight division.

“I’m just going there, take him down, TKO him with my elbows and stop the fight… First round,” Tsarukyan told TMZ Sports, exuding confidence about the matchup.

For now, Tsarukyan is focused on securing a title shot. He was originally slated to challenge for the title in January but had to withdraw due to an injury. UFC president Dana White later announced that Tsarukyan was no longer in line for the title shot after Makhachev vacated the belt, leaving Topuria and Oliveira to fight.

Tsarukyan is willing to fight another opponent to earn his title shot against Topuria. He has verbally accepted a matchup for September or October to stay in shape and prove his readiness. “I train every day, twice a day, and I’m healthy now,” he added.

Meanwhile, Topuria has expressed concerns about facing Tsarukyan, even threatening to vacate the title if pressed to fight him. Tsarukyan has countered these claims, stating, “He knows I’m a big problem for him.”

As speculation continues about the lightweight division, both Tsarukyan and Topuria remain central figures in the championship picture.