Armed Robbers Target Girls’ Home in Mozambique, Sisters Share Ordeal

Maputo, Mozambique — Armed robbers attacked a girls’ home in northern Mozambique run by the Mercedarian Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament (HMSS) on June 8, leading to a terrifying ordeal for the sisters and the girls under their care. The incident has raised concerns about increasing violence in the region, as reported by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) on July 1.

Sister Ofélia Robledo Alvarado described the traumatic experience in a message to ACN, recounting that a group of 18 armed men entered their mission carrying machetes, guns, and iron bars. “Eight men came into the house while others controlled the gates and subdued the guards,” Alvarado said.

The sisters were horrified as the intruders demanded money and seized their belongings, including computers and cellphones. Alvarado vividly recalled the fear they felt as the armed men forced them into their community chapel, ordering them to kneel. “We thought they were going to set fire to the chapel with us inside,” she said.

According to Alvarado, the attackers made Sister Esperanza kneel at the center of the chapel while threatening her life. “I begged for mercy; they had already taken everything we owned. Thank God, they released her,” she recounted.

After the robbers left, the sisters were anxious about the fate of the 30 girls they care for at the home. Thankfully, they found the girls “quiet and unharmed,” providing some relief amid the chaos.

This traumatic event marked the first attack on their mission in 17 years. Alvarado attributed the violence to a broader wave of terrorism affecting the Cabo Delgado province. She expressed deep concern over a deteriorating security situation, indicating potential involvement of police and military in organized crime.

The sisters are now seeking funds to enhance security measures, including installing security cameras and window bars. The estimated cost is high, considering the need for bars on 70 windows across various facilities, including their residence, chapel, and guesthouse.

This attack came just days after another group of missionaries in nearby Mieze was also targeted, although they were not harmed. ACN reported that these incidents are not directly linked to Islamist insurgents but highlight a general breakdown of security in the area, exacerbated by the ongoing insurgency that has resulted in poverty and violence.

Sister Aparecida Ramos Queiroz, who oversees projects in the Diocese of Pemba, reaffirmed the urgent need for improved security for religious institutions in the region. ACN officials are collaborating with local diocese leaders to address these pressing safety concerns.