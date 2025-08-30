News
Armed Shooter Reported at University of Georgia Main Library
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is on high alert following reports of an armed shooter near the Main Library on its campus. The incident was reported to campus police Friday night, prompting immediate action and warnings for students to steer clear of the area.
The alarm was raised around 8:51 p.m. when the university’s emergency alert system issued a warning to the campus community, urging everyone to avoid the vicinity of the library located in the 300 block of S. Jackson Street. “We have received information about an armed shooter. Please stay away from the area,” said a university official in the alert.
This serious situation arises just as the Georgia football team prepares to open its season against Marshall, with thousands of fans—many traveling from out of town—expected to attend the game. The timing raises concerns about potential public safety risks during a busy weekend on campus.
The FBI Atlanta office was already involved in a broader investigation into a series of hoax active shooter calls targeting colleges across the nation. Authorities have indicated that recent incidents, including several in Georgia, could be connected. Just this week, schools in the Macon area experienced lockdowns due to fake threats, highlighting a troubling trend affecting educational institutions.
Students and staff are advised not to call emergency lines for information and to remain vigilant. This is an ongoing investigation, with police continuing to gather information. Updates will be provided as more details become available.
