Armenia Faces Portugal in Crucial World Cup Qualifying Match

Yerevan, Armenia — On Saturday, September 6, 2025, Armenia will compete against Portugal in a pivotal World Cup qualifying match. The game, taking place at the Republican Stadium, will be critical for both teams as they push to secure their spots in the upcoming tournament.

Armenia, under the management of Eghishe Melikyan, has struggled in recent matches, currently holding a record of zero wins, zero draws, and six losses in their last six games. The Armenian team has scored no goals while conceding 21. In contrast, Portugal, led by manager Roberto Martínez, has shown strong form, winning four of their last six games while losing only once.

“Every match is important, especially when it comes to qualifying for the World Cup,” Melikyan said during a press conference. “We need to focus on our performance and learn from our previous games.”

Portugal has a solid record against Armenia, winning four out of their last six meetings. The most recent encounter took place on June 13, 2015, where Portugal triumphed over Armenia 3-2. Fans are hopeful that Armenia can turn the tides this time around.

The referee for the match will be Anthony Taylor, with VAR overseen by Peter Bankes. The officials will be crucial in ensuring fair play as both teams look to secure vital points.

Kickoff is set for 7:45 PM local time. As both teams prepare, the excitement in the stadium is palpable, with supporters eager to witness whether Armenia can achieve an upset.