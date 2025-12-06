Army-Navy Game 2025: How to Watch Rivalry Showdown

BALTIMORE, Md. — A historic rivalry will come to a head on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, as the Army Black Knights face off against the Navy Midshipmen in the 126th Army-Navy Game. The clash will be broadcast live on CBS, capping off the college football regular season.

The Midshipmen, sporting a 9-2 record, are looking to secure back-to-back seasons with 10 wins for the first time in their history. Meanwhile, the Black Knights enter the game at 6-5, looking for revenge after losing to Navy last year, 31-13. Both teams won critical matchups prior to this final showdown, setting the stage for a winner-takes-all clash.

Navy quarterback Blake Horvath has made headlines this season, having surpassed 1,000 yards in both passing and rushing. His performance last year, where he accounted for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, was crucial in Navy’s victory. On the other hand, Army’s quarterback has also been impressive, accumulating 1,078 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

This year’s match holds special significance as Army celebrates its 250th anniversary. The Black Knights will don unique uniforms featuring a purple hue to honor the sacrifices made by service members. The uniforms symbolize the strength and support provided by the American people.

Navy’s uniforms will draw inspiration from the USS Constitution, a historic vessel known as “Old Ironsides.” The ship has a storied past dating back to the War of 1812 and serves as a reminder of naval history.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. With a deep-rooted history and passionate fan bases, the Army-Navy game remains one of college football’s most celebrated events.