Army Player Saves Man from Burning Vehicle in Heroic Act

FORT MONTGOMERY, New York – Larry Pickett Jr., a sophomore safety for the Army Black Knights football team, rescued a man from a burning vehicle early Sunday morning. The heroic act took place on Route 9W, about five miles from West Point, where the vehicle had crashed into a utility pole, igniting a fire.

According to the Fort Montgomery Fire Department, power lines fell as the vehicle struck the pole. Video footage shared on social media shows Pickett and his father, Larry Pickett Sr., rushing to the scene where the car was already engulfed in flames. Within moments, they managed to pull the unidentified man from the wreckage just before the vehicle was completely overtaken by fire.

The U.S. Military Academy commended the actions of Pickett and his father, stating they exemplified the values of the academy. Army athletic director Tom Theodorakis expressed pride in both their quick thinking and bravery during a crisis.

“When we arrived at the scene, I saw my son jump into action without hesitation,” said Larry Pickett Sr. “He mentioned that his military training kicked in. We both just knew we had to help.” The elder Pickett confirmed they stayed with the man until first responders arrived, providing care on the side of the road.

Pickett Jr., originally from Raleigh, North Carolina, had made his college football debut just days before, recording a tackle in the first game of the season. His father highlighted how the academy has helped shape his son’s character, emphasizing the readiness to serve others. “It’s truly amazing to see him act with such courage. He has always looked to help people in need,” he said.

After the rescue, the Army football team released a statement praising Pickett’s bravery and commitment to service. “Running towards danger to save lives is the embodiment of the Army Values and Warrior Ethos,” they noted.

Authorities confirmed the man rescued from the vehicle is expected to survive. The incident serves as a reminder of the risks first responders face every day and the importance of community support in emergencies.