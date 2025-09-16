Army Tightens Grooming Standards for Soldiers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army announced new grooming and appearance standards intended to clarify existing policies and introduce stricter guidelines for soldiers. This directive was officially released on September 15, 2025, and is set to take effect in 30 days.

The Army emphasized that military appearance reflects discipline and professionalism. “What sets the U.S. Army apart is our professionalism, and that’s a direct reflection of committed Soldiers who adhere to and enforce the standards,” said Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael Weimer. These changes aim to eliminate confusion and standardize the interpretation of appearance rules.

The updated rules implement specific definitions regarding hairstyles, including lengths and styles for male and female soldiers. For men, haircuts can have a maximum length of 2 inches on top and 1 inch on the sides and back. Additionally, men are prohibited from having hairstyles that include locs, braids, or twists. Meanwhile, women are permitted to wear their hair in ponytails or braids but must adhere to specific styling requirements.

The directive also revises regulations on cosmetics. Women are no longer permitted to wear colored nail polish or lipstick unless granted a medical exemption, but they can use clear nail polish. Male soldiers are not allowed to wear any nail polish at all. Jewelry regulations have been tightened as well—women can wear a single stud earring per ear, but men are restricted from wearing earrings altogether.

<p"All women must ensure their hairstyle does not exceed six inches from the collar when in uniform. The updated standards are significantly more precise than previous guidelines that resulted in ambiguity. Commanders and noncommissioned officers will enforce these rules with immediate effect, allowing a 30-day period for soldiers to comply.

This comprehensive review of Army Regulation 670-1 originated in 2023, seeking input from a wide range of leaders. The changes reflect a commitment to uphold the Army’s standards, especially as the service transitions into more demanding operational environments.

“This directive reinforces uniformity and discipline while promoting consistency and professionalism across the Army,” the revised regulation states.