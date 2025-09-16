Army Tightens Grooming Standards for Soldiers’ Appearances

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Army announced new grooming standards for soldiers effective immediately, clarifying previous guidelines and eliminating ambiguity. The directive, issued on September 12, aims to standardize the appearance of soldiers in uniform and will be enforced within 30 days.

“The force is frustrated with the ambiguous language inside current Army regulation,” Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer said during a press conference. The updated Army Regulation 670-1 places strict limits on hairstyles, makeup, and nail care.

Under the new regulations, male soldiers must keep hair no longer than 2 inches on top and 1 inch on the sides, with a “tapered or faded” appearance. Hairstyles that involve locs, braids, or twists are prohibited for men. Women, meanwhile, may wear hair in ponytails or braids, but these cannot hang more than 6 inches below the collar.

The directive specifies that women’s hairstyles must be uniform and conservative, with asymmetrical cuts now banned. Both genders are permitted to have shaved heads, and hair color must appear natural.

In addition to hair standards, the new directive restricts makeup for women. Only clear lip gloss is allowed, and colored lipstick is banned. Women can wear clear nail polish, but their nails cannot exceed a quarter inch in length. Men are not permitted to wear nail polish at all.

Regarding earrings, women can wear stud earrings measuring up to 6 millimeters in diameter, while men are not allowed to wear earrings. “This directive reinforces uniformity and discipline while fostering consistency,” Sgt. Maj. Kissta DiGregorio said.

The new guidelines were established through consultations with senior leaders and medical professionals to ensure compliance and address concerns regarding maintaining a professional military appearance. Soldiers and their commanding officers have 30 days to adjust to the modifications.

With these adjustments, officials believe the Army will achieve a clearer and more standardized appearance among troops, an important factor in maintaining order and discipline.