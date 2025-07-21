Arnaldi and Altmaier Clash in ATP Washington Round of 64

Washington, D.C. — Matteo Arnaldi will face Daniel Altmaier in the round of 64 at the ATP Washington Open on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET. Dimers’ tennis model gives Arnaldi a 56% chance of winning this matchup.

The matchup highlights an emerging trend in tennis betting, drawing significant attention from fans and bettors alike. With advanced machine learning boosts, simulations of the match were conducted 10,000 times, reinforcing Arnaldi’s position as the likely winner.

“Our model shows that Arnaldi is favored not only to win but also has a 54% chance of taking the first set,” said a senior analyst at Dimers. This analysis is based on real-time data, ensuring accurate betting insights for fans.

Current betting odds reflect these projections. Arnaldi is at -152 on the moneyline, while Altmaier sits at +120. For the first set, the odds are -139 for Arnaldi and +110 for Altmaier. However, all odds are subject to change, and bettors should check frequently.

The ATP Washington Open is a significant event in the tennis calendar, and this match is one of many anticipated showdowns at the tournament. Bettors are encouraged to visit Dimers’ interactive predictions page for the latest insights.

According to the latest analysis, Arnaldi is predicted to win, but Altmaier’s strong performance cannot be overlooked. Both players will be eager to advance, making this clash one to watch at the ATP Washington Open.