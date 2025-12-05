Sports
Arne Slot on Alexander Isak and Liverpool’s Struggles
Liverpool, England – Following a much-needed 2-0 victory over West Ham, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot addressed concerns regarding the performance of striker Alexander Isak, who scored his first Premier League goal for the club.
Isak’s well-taken strike marked a significant moment for the striker, previously hindered by a slow start after his £125 million transfer from Newcastle. Slot acknowledged that Liverpool must better utilize Isak’s strengths, similar to how Manchester City maximizes Erling Haaland‘s abilities.
“He is not the only No. 9 who suffers in some games from not getting many chances,” Slot said. “We want to bring him into more threatening situations.” Isak has averaged only 14 touches per game in his last three outings, indicating a lack of involvement that Slot intends to rectify.
The victory over West Ham was crucial, particularly after Liverpool endured nine losses in their previous twelve matches in all competitions. Slot made a bold choice by starting Isak instead of Mohamed Salah, who was left out for the first time since April 2024.
“It’s very important for us as a team that we went 1-0 up, but I think it was also important for him because it was his third or fourth chance of this game,” Slot explained after the match. “Mo has had an unbelievable career here at this club, and I try to pick the best lineup for every single game.”
Liverpool’s defense was commendable, allowing no shots on target from West Ham, a feat that Slot praised as a “controlled professional performance.”
Meanwhile, West Ham’s manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, expressed disappointment over the team’s inability to capitalize on its chances and praised the effort despite the loss. The match occurred shortly after the passing of West Ham legend Billy Bonds, which added emotional weight to the encounter.
The victory helped restore confidence in Slot and the team, though he remains focused on addressing Liverpool’s ongoing struggles, particularly with set-pieces, a recurring issue acknowledged throughout the season. Slot aims to improve the team’s performance and position as they move forward in the Premier League.
