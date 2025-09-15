Aroldis Chapman Faces Yankees as Jazz Chisholm Shines in Win

BOSTON — The New York Yankees are gearing up for a potential wild-card showdown with the Boston Red Sox in two weeks. Aroldis Chapman, 37, is having an impressive season for the Red Sox, recently completing 17 outings without allowing a hit or run.

This performance is a stark contrast to his struggles with the Yankees, where he lost his closer role and was left off the postseason roster in 2022 after a questionable absence from a team workout.

“It was their responsibility to call me to tell me it was a mandatory practice,” Chapman said through an interpreter, referring to the events surrounding his playoff omission. Chapman insisted he never intended to skip out and has no hard feelings over the decision made by the Yankees management.

Despite his past challenges, including injury setbacks and his time with the Kansas City Royals, Chapman has regained form in Boston. He boasts an impressive 0.669 WHIP, the best in the majors among qualified relievers.

In a separate game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Yankees sparkled at Fenway Park, hitting his 29th home run in a 5-3 victory over the Red Sox. Chisholm, who is closing in on a 30-30 season, expressed his commitment to the team, saying, “All I want to do is help the team win.”

In his time with the Yankees, Chisholm, now in his 162nd game, has made significant contributions, including 40 home runs and 48 stolen bases. “It’s really impressive,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone, noting Chisholm’s potential if not for prior injuries.

Chisholm’s stellar performance continues to affirm why the Yankees sought him in the trade from the Miami Marlins. With both players in the spotlight, the upcoming wild-card matchup looms large.