Sports
Aroldis Chapman Faces Yankees as Jazz Chisholm Shines in Win
BOSTON — The New York Yankees are gearing up for a potential wild-card showdown with the Boston Red Sox in two weeks. Aroldis Chapman, 37, is having an impressive season for the Red Sox, recently completing 17 outings without allowing a hit or run.
This performance is a stark contrast to his struggles with the Yankees, where he lost his closer role and was left off the postseason roster in 2022 after a questionable absence from a team workout.
“It was their responsibility to call me to tell me it was a mandatory practice,” Chapman said through an interpreter, referring to the events surrounding his playoff omission. Chapman insisted he never intended to skip out and has no hard feelings over the decision made by the Yankees management.
Despite his past challenges, including injury setbacks and his time with the Kansas City Royals, Chapman has regained form in Boston. He boasts an impressive 0.669 WHIP, the best in the majors among qualified relievers.
In a separate game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Yankees sparkled at Fenway Park, hitting his 29th home run in a 5-3 victory over the Red Sox. Chisholm, who is closing in on a 30-30 season, expressed his commitment to the team, saying, “All I want to do is help the team win.”
In his time with the Yankees, Chisholm, now in his 162nd game, has made significant contributions, including 40 home runs and 48 stolen bases. “It’s really impressive,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone, noting Chisholm’s potential if not for prior injuries.
Chisholm’s stellar performance continues to affirm why the Yankees sought him in the trade from the Miami Marlins. With both players in the spotlight, the upcoming wild-card matchup looms large.
Recent Posts
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’
- Randi Weingarten Discusses Threats Against Education In New Book