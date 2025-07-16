Sports
Aroldis Chapman Reflects on All-Star Return Amid Red Sox’s Season Surges
ATLANTA — Aroldis Chapman is back at the All-Star Game after how his 2023 season has unfolded. The Red Sox signed him to a one-year contract in December, hoping to utilize the experienced lefty as a setup man. Now, he stands as the only Red Sox player participating in the game on Tuesday.
Chapman, 37, expressed joy at his All-Star selection. “It means a lot for me to be back here,” he said through a translator on Monday. “All the preparation and hard work paid off for me. Representing my team here is great.”
This season, Chapman has found success on the mound by converting 17 of 18 save opportunities, allowing five runs on 19 hits in 38 innings, while striking out 58 batters. His performance improved significantly as he focused on getting ahead of hitters. “Hard work in the offseason. I had to get ahead of the batters and throw strike one,” he stated.
Despite his success, rumors have circulated about the Red Sox potentially trading Chapman. Historically, when the Yankees traded him in 2016, they acquired a strong return. The Red Sox currently hold the second wild-card spot and are just three games out of first place in the AL East. However, they lack solid options for closing.
Chapman continues to hope for a chance to contribute to his team’s success. He referred to the team as “very hot” after its recent winning streak. “The pitchers are doing their job; the hitters are doing their job. It’s a great combination,” he explained.
Manager Alex Cora has played a significant role in Chapman’s success. “He cares about his players. He cares about me and gives me confidence,” Chapman said. Amid trade speculations and uncertainty in the clubhouse, Chapman is focused on helping the team reach October.
“This is a good team,” Chapman asserted. “I think we’re going to get better. I like what we’re doing.”
