Arrest in Hong Kong Blaze Investigation Amid Public Outcry for Justice

HONG KONG, China — Authorities arrested a university student on Saturday as anger and mourning swept over the city following a deadly apartment blaze that killed at least 128 people. The fire, which occurred at the Wang Fuk Court complex in Tai Po, has prompted demands for accountability and a thorough investigation into the incident.

Miles Kwan, 24, was detained on suspicion of inciting sedition related to the fire, according to the South China Morning Post. Kwan was part of a group that had launched an online petition calling for an independent probe into potential corruption and better housing resettlement for survivors.

The petition quickly gained traction, amassing over 10,000 signatures before it was closed. A new petition mirroring the original demands has also surfaced, initiated by a Tai Po resident now living abroad. One supporter, identified only as KY, remarked, “Hongkongers demand the truth and justice.”

The blaze erupted on Wednesday and rapidly spread throughout the high-rise complex, claiming numerous lives and leaving around 150 more individuals unaccounted for. The ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire has ignited public fears of corruption, particularly as authorities reported potential failures in safety measures.

In a statement, China’s national security officials warned against using the tragedy to incite public disorder, declaring that any individuals attempting to disrupt Hong Kong’s peace would face severe repercussions under the national security law.

As part of the investigation, at least 11 arrests have been made in connection to what is now considered the city’s worst fire disaster in nearly 80 years. Authorities confirmed that rescue operations concluded recently, although they cautioned that more bodies may still be discovered as they investigate the remnants of the burnt-out buildings.

The Wang Fuk Court estate, home to over 4,600 residents, had purportedly experienced issues with its fire alarm systems prior to the incident, according to city officials. Investigators are scrutinizing the use of flammable materials during renovations that were underway at the time of the fire.

The tragedy is underscored by the fact that it follows previous complaints from residents who had reported high fire risks related to ongoing construction. The Labour Department stated last year that the fire risks at the complex were deemed “relatively low.”

This incident continues to shock the community, and donations from various groups have started pouring in to support affected families.