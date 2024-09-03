Politics
Arrest Warrant Issued for Edmundo González in Venezuela
A Venezuelan court has issued an arrest warrant for Edmundo González Urrutia, an opposition figure who claimed to have won the July 28 election against the incumbent President Nicolás Maduro. The court’s ruling follows González’s refusal to recognize the official results announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which stated that Maduro had secured 52% of the vote.
The warrant was requested by the Attorney General’s Office, which is aligned with the government. It cites González for ignoring three summonses to provide evidence regarding allegations of various offenses, including usurpation of functions and conspiracy. Following the dismissal of the CNE’s results, the Supreme Court (TSJ) validated Maduro’s victory at the President’s request.
González received allegations of disregarding the constitutional process by not tallying the voting minutes from the election. In his defense, he expressed concerns over potential violations of due process and the safety of his personal freedom should he appear in court.
The opposition has released documents claiming that approximately 83% of voting results support González’s assertion of victory. However, the current regime has dismissed these documents as forged. Independent observers, including The Carter Center, have noted discrepancies in the voting process.
Following the TSJ’s ruling validating the CNE results, González was found in contempt for not attending hearings. Attorney General Tarek William Saab accused him and fellow opposition leader María Corina Machado of inciting violence during protests, leading to multiple casualties and arrests. Saab’s office expressed concerns regarding González’s potential flight risk and his capacity to obstruct investigation efforts.
