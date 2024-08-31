Sports
Arrests Made Following Derby Match at Turf Moor
Four individuals, including three men and a 14-year-old boy, were arrested at Turf Moor during the East Lancashire derby match between Rovers and Burnley.
According to Lancashire Constabulary, the arrests were made for various offences, including racism and the use of pyrotechnics within the stadium.
A 35-year-old man and a 14-year-old from Blackburn were taken into custody on suspicion of releasing pyrotechnics, which include fireworks. Additionally, a 55-year-old man from Whalley was arrested for racially or religiously aggravated harassment.
A 20-year-old man from Nottingham also faced arrest on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated public disorder.
The police mentioned their awareness of more offences committed both inside and outside the stadium and stated that they would review evidence and collaborate with the clubs to identify those responsible.
Individuals involved in such behaviour should anticipate arrests or receive Banning Orders, according to the statement by the police.
Increased police presence will remain throughout East Lancashire for the remainder of the day and night.
Superintendent Melita Worswick, who oversaw the police operations for this event, expressed gratitude to the majority of supporters for their generally exemplary behaviour during the competitive derby match.
She lamented that only a few individuals engaged in disappointing and offensive conduct and reaffirmed that there is no tolerance for hate in Lancashire. Those participating in such actions will be dealt with firmly.
Furthermore, Superintendent Worswick thanked all officers and partner agencies for their efforts in ensuring the match was conducted with minimal disturbances.
