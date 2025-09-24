Arsenal and Others Advance in Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw

PORT VALE, England — The Carabao Cup saw several Premier League clubs secure spots in the fourth round on Wednesday night, including Arsenal, who defeated Port Vale 2-0.

Goals from Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard ensured Arsenal’s progression in the tournament. Eze highlighted the importance of the victory, stating, “It’s a very difficult place to come. It’s important we got the first goal and we could move forward.”

The fourth round draw is set to take place shortly after the last match of the evening, featuring clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham, who also won their respective matches. Liverpool edged past Lincoln City, while Man City secured a win against Huddersfield.

In an exciting development, this marks the first time three Welsh clubs—Cardiff City, Swansea City, and Wrexham—have reached this stage in the competition’s history.

Meanwhile, Grimsby Town, the lowest-ranked side remaining, continues to defy the odds following their victories over notable clubs, including Manchester United in the second round.

The fourth-round ties will take place in the last week of October, with many fans eagerly awaiting the draw to see who their teams will face. The excitement builds as clubs like Arsenal, City, and Liverpool aim for glory in this year’s Carabao Cup.

The live draw will be broadcast on Sky Sports and is expected to provide fan-favorite matchups, with clubs anticipating potential exciting clashes.