Arsenal Bids €11 Million for Brentford’s Christian Norgaard Amid Midfield Changes

London, England – Arsenal have submitted a bid of €11 million (£9.3 million) for Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard as they seek to strengthen their midfield ahead of the upcoming season. The Gunners are awaiting a response from Brentford regarding their offer for the 31-year-old, who has been a pivotal player since joining the club in 2019.

Norgaard has two years left on his contract with Brentford and is known for his contributions in the midfield, having made 192 appearances and scored 13 goals for the team. His leadership on the field has helped Brentford secure their place in the Premier League.

The negotiations come as Arsenal faces the potential departure of Thomas Partey, whose contract expires at the end of June. With the Ghanaian midfielder likely to leave as a free agent, Arsenal are active in the transfer market. Jorginho has already departed for Brazilian club Flamengo, leaving Arsenal without several experienced midfielders.

Recent reports from David Ornstein indicate that Norgaard is interested in the move to Arsenal, despite Brentford’s desire for a higher fee than what has been offered. Furthermore, Brentford’s recent management change could complicate negotiations, as the club looks to maintain its core players.

Norgaard’s former head coach, Thomas Frank, recently moved to Tottenham Hotspur, further fueling speculation about Norgaard’s future. Currently, Arsenal is exploring multiple options to fill the midfield gap, with Norgaard being a primary target.

As these discussions develop, Norgaard’s potential signing signifies Arsenal’s intent to revitalize their squad and address areas of need in preparation for the next Premier League season.