Arsenal Claims 2-0 Victory Over Athletic Club in Champions League Opener

BILBAO, Spain — Arsenal opened their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League season with a decisive 2-0 victory against Athletic Club on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. The match took place at the San Mamés Stadium, where the Gunners showcased their skill and resilience.

The first half saw few scoring opportunities for both teams, with neither side able to break the deadlock. It wasn’t until Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made two key substitutions that the game shifted in favor of the visitors.

Gabriel Martinelli, who came off the bench, scored the first goal in the 72nd minute, elegantly finishing a well-placed shot after breaking through the defense. This quick impact underscored Martinelli’s importance to the team.

Leandro Trossard, another substitute, further solidified Arsenal’s lead just 15 minutes later. After receiving a pass from Martinelli, Trossard managed to find the back of the net, wrapping up the match with a solid second goal.

Despite a strong effort from Athletic Club, which included good defensive play and several attempts at goal, the home team was unable to take advantage of their opportunities. Arsenal’s goalkeeper also played a crucial role, making several key saves when needed.

This victory marked a remarkable start for Arsenal in the competition, making them the first team in Champions League history to win six consecutive matches against Spanish clubs. It demonstrates their growing confidence and ability to compete at the highest level.

Fans at San Mamés created an electric atmosphere, which undoubtedly fueled the players during the match. Arsenal will look to keep their momentum going as they prepare for their next match against Atletico Madrid on October 21, 2025.

Arsenal’s impactful performance highlights the strength they gained from their recent summer signings, as the team transitioned into a more competitive spirit this season.