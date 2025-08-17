Arsenal Claims Victory Over Manchester United in Premier League Opener

MANCHESTER, England — Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory against Manchester United in their Premier League season opener on August 17, 2025, at Old Trafford.

The match was defined by a first-half goal from Riccardo Calafiori, who found the net in the 13th minute. After a poorly cleared corner by United’s defense, Calafiori capitalized, heading the ball into the net from close range.

Arsenal’s victory marks a solid start to the season, whereas Manchester United, despite dominating possession and creating several scoring opportunities, will have to regroup after a disappointing result. Manager Rúben Amorim lamented the missed chances, saying, “We did everything but score today.”

Statistically, Manchester United controlled the game with 61.2% possession and 14 shots, compared to Arsenal’s 6. Nevertheless, United’s lack of finishing proved costly. Star players Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo made significant contributions but failed to find the back of the net.

Arsenal’s defense, anchored by goalkeeper David Raya, was instrumental in preserving the lead. Raya, in particular, made several crucial saves, including a standout stop against a powerful header from Mbeumo in the 74th minute.

The match saw intense moments and frustration for the home side as they struggled to convert their chances. Amorim expressed confidence in his team’s ability to bounce back, highlighting their potential for improvement. “We will learn from this and come back stronger,” he added.

With this win, Arsenal takes home three important points, signaling their intention to compete at the top of the league this season.

As the match drew to a close, Manchester United fought tirelessly but could not find an equalizer, leaving them with much to ponder as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures.