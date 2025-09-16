Arsenal Faces Athletic Club in Champions League Opener

Bilbao, Spain — Arsenal is set to kick off its UEFA Champions League campaign tonight against Athletic Club at Estadio de San Mamés. The match begins at 5:45 PM UK time. This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Manager Mikel Arteta has made one change to the starting lineup. Declan Rice returns to the team after being rested during Arsenal’s recent 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. He replaces the injured Martin Odegaard, who sustained a shoulder injury last weekend.

Gabriel will captain the team in Odegaard’s absence. William Saliba, who was rested as well, is back among the substitutes. Cristhian Mosquera will start alongside Gabriel in defense.

Christian Norgaard is included in the matchday squad for the first time this season following his recovery from a knee injury and is named on the bench. Piero Hincapie, a newcomer to the squad, also awaits his debut on the bench.

Athletic Club, fresh off a surprising 1-0 loss to Alaves, has made four changes to their lineup. New signing Robert Navarro will start on the left flank due to the absence of star player Nico Williams, who is sidelined with a groin injury.

Other changes for Athletic include Andoni Gorosabel replacing Areso at right-back and Adama Boiro coming in for Berchiche on the left. Mikel Vesga has been selected for defensive midfield over Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta.

The match is poised to be an exciting contest. Arsenal is eager for European success, while Athletic Club is competing in the Champions League for the first time since 2014.