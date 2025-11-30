Arsenal Faces Chelsea, Eyes First Premier League Title Since 2004

London, England — Arsenal is gearing up for a crucial match against Chelsea this weekend at Stamford Bridge. With a victory, Arsenal could extend its lead in the Premier League by nine points over the Blues, marking a significant milestone in their quest for a championship title.

The Gunners have not won a league title since 2004, and this season could be their best chance yet. Although they have come close in recent years, missing out to rivals has left them yearning for glory. Manager Mikel Arteta has seen his team fall short in the past, notably in 2023 when Arsenal led the league for much of the season but ultimately lost out to Manchester City.

This is the third consecutive season Arsenal has aimed for the league title, and they now find themselves in a favorable position with Manchester City faltering early in the season. Interestingly, this season marks two decades since Arsenal last claimed the Premier League title. The team, remembered for its strong performance during the 2003-04 season, seeks to reclaim its powerful status in English football.

Arteta’s team drew on the haunting memories of the past when they fell short of the title. Previous struggles included finishing second behind Manchester United, despite a successful FA Cup run in 2003. French manager Arsene Wenger, who led the Invincibles, famously claimed that going the entire season unbeaten was possible and urged his team to dream big.

With a solid record this season, Arsenal will take heart from their unbeaten streak and the confidence they have built. Arteta’s tenure has been marked by three trophies and a return to Champions League football after a six-year absence, all achieved without matching the budgets of rivals like Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

As Arteta prepares for the match against Chelsea, he boasts a strong record against them, remaining unbeaten since 2021 with five victories and two draws in their meetings. A win at Stamford Bridge would not only boost Arsenal’s title hopes but also create a significant hurdle for Chelsea as they aim to recover from a disappointing season. Meanwhile, Manchester City faces Leeds United in a match that could further shake up the standings.

With the league title within reach, Arsenal fans might recall Wenger’s encouraging words from 2003 about daring to dream. Could this be the season the Gunners break their title drought?