Sports
Arsenal Faces Chelsea in Premier League Clash with Key Players Missing
London, England – Arsenal is set to face Chelsea in a critical Premier League match on Sunday. The Gunners will be without key defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, both sidelined due to injuries.
Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie will take positions in the heart of the defense at Stamford Bridge. Saliba suffered a knock in training, prompting manager Mikel Arteta to explore his condition further. “I don’t think it’s something major, but enough not to be involved in the game,” Arteta said during a press briefing.
Leandro Trossard is another notable absentee after sustaining a minor calf issue. Gabriel Martinelli will likely replace him after an impactful performance in the Champions League last week. In a tactical shift, Riccardo Calafiori will take the left-back position from Myles Lewis-Skelly.
On the positive side for Arsenal, striker Gabriel Jesus returns to the matchday squad for the first time in 322 days, while Viktor Gyokeres is also back on the bench after a hamstring injury.
Chelsea comes into the match unbeaten in their last six games, including a recent Champions League victory over Barcelona. Coach Enzo Maresca made only one change to the side that defeated Barca, with Joao Pedro stepping in for Alejandro Garnacho.
Arsenal is looking to extend their winning streak and maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table. This clash against Chelsea not only poses a challenge but also serves as an opportunity for the Gunners to solidify their title credentials.
Recent Posts
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63
- New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week