Arsenal Faces Chelsea in Premier League Clash with Key Players Missing

London, England – Arsenal is set to face Chelsea in a critical Premier League match on Sunday. The Gunners will be without key defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, both sidelined due to injuries.

Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie will take positions in the heart of the defense at Stamford Bridge. Saliba suffered a knock in training, prompting manager Mikel Arteta to explore his condition further. “I don’t think it’s something major, but enough not to be involved in the game,” Arteta said during a press briefing.

Leandro Trossard is another notable absentee after sustaining a minor calf issue. Gabriel Martinelli will likely replace him after an impactful performance in the Champions League last week. In a tactical shift, Riccardo Calafiori will take the left-back position from Myles Lewis-Skelly.

On the positive side for Arsenal, striker Gabriel Jesus returns to the matchday squad for the first time in 322 days, while Viktor Gyokeres is also back on the bench after a hamstring injury.

Chelsea comes into the match unbeaten in their last six games, including a recent Champions League victory over Barcelona. Coach Enzo Maresca made only one change to the side that defeated Barca, with Joao Pedro stepping in for Alejandro Garnacho.

Arsenal is looking to extend their winning streak and maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table. This clash against Chelsea not only poses a challenge but also serves as an opportunity for the Gunners to solidify their title credentials.