Arsenal Faces Tottenham in Historic Pre-Season Derby in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — Arsenal continues its pre-season tour of Asia on Thursday as they face north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Kai Tak Stadium. This match marks the first north London derby ever held outside the United Kingdom, and the Gunners are eager to secure their third consecutive pre-season victory.

Arsenal’s summer signings, including Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyökeres, are expected to make their unofficial debuts. Both players have drawn significant attention, with fans eager to see their performances against a fierce rival.

Manager Mikel Arteta hinted at possible tweaks to the starting lineup. David Raya is expected to continue as goalkeeper, having shared minutes with Kepa Arrizabalaga during pre-season. Ben White will patrol the right side of defense, while William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior are likely to form the central defensive pairing.

“We’re going to assess tonight how he is and if the medical staff are happy with his condition to participate in tomorrow’s match,” Arteta said regarding Gyökeres, who is in contention to play despite limited training sessions.

Martin Ødegaard is set to return to the starting XI after scoring from the penalty spot in Arsenal’s last match against Newcastle. His midfield presence will be crucial to navigating Tottenham’s defense, as will the contributions of Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi.

Bukayo Saka, who has found the net in previous matches, will look to exploit Tottenham’s left flank, where he will face Djed Spence. Kai Havertz is also expected to lead the attack, with Gabriel Martinelli supporting on the left side.

Arteta confirmed that Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori are ruled out due to injury. The outcome of the historic clash will influence both teams’ momentum as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.

This match is not just a friendly; it’s a chance for Arsenal to showcase their new signings and get valuable game time ahead of a competitive season ahead.