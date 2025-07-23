Arsenal Features New Signings Against AC Milan in Singapore

SINGAPORE — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has unveiled his first starting lineup of the pre-season, featuring new recruit Christian Norgaard, during a friendly match against AC Milan at the Singapore National Stadium on July 23, 2025.

Norgaard lines up in midfield alongside Declan Rice and Ethan Nwaneri, marking an exciting start for the summer signings. Other newcomers, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi, have been named on the substitute bench.

This match also sees Kai Havertz return to the starting XI for the first time since February. Notably, Gabriel is absent from the squad as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained last season.

The defensive lineup consists of Ben White, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, and Oleksandr Zinchenko, providing a strong shield in front of goalkeeper David Raya. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are positioned on the wings, with Saka serving as captain and Martin Ødegaard listed among the substitutes.

The game is accessible to fans via live streaming on Arsenal.com and the official app. AC Milan’s lineup includes Yunus Musah, a former Arsenal youth player, adding another layer of intrigue to the friendly match.

Arsenal’s lineup includes: Raya, White, Saliba, Calafiori, Zinchenko, Norgaard, Rice, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Saka, and Havertz. The substitutes are Arrizabalaga, Setford, Rojas-Fedorushchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Salmon, Nichols, Kiwior, Copley, Merino, Lokonga, Zubimendi, Kabia, Nelson, Trossard, Ødegaard, and Harriman-Annous. AC Milan features players like P. Terracciano, Tomori, Thiaw, and Pulisic.

The game’s atmosphere promises to be electric, as both teams look to showcase their talents in this pre-season friendly.