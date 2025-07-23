Sports
Arsenal Features New Signings Against AC Milan in Singapore
SINGAPORE — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has unveiled his first starting lineup of the pre-season, featuring new recruit Christian Norgaard, during a friendly match against AC Milan at the Singapore National Stadium on July 23, 2025.
Norgaard lines up in midfield alongside Declan Rice and Ethan Nwaneri, marking an exciting start for the summer signings. Other newcomers, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi, have been named on the substitute bench.
This match also sees Kai Havertz return to the starting XI for the first time since February. Notably, Gabriel is absent from the squad as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained last season.
The defensive lineup consists of Ben White, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, and Oleksandr Zinchenko, providing a strong shield in front of goalkeeper David Raya. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are positioned on the wings, with Saka serving as captain and Martin Ødegaard listed among the substitutes.
The game is accessible to fans via live streaming on Arsenal.com and the official app. AC Milan’s lineup includes Yunus Musah, a former Arsenal youth player, adding another layer of intrigue to the friendly match.
Arsenal’s lineup includes: Raya, White, Saliba, Calafiori, Zinchenko, Norgaard, Rice, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Saka, and Havertz. The substitutes are Arrizabalaga, Setford, Rojas-Fedorushchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Salmon, Nichols, Kiwior, Copley, Merino, Lokonga, Zubimendi, Kabia, Nelson, Trossard, Ødegaard, and Harriman-Annous. AC Milan features players like P. Terracciano, Tomori, Thiaw, and Pulisic.
The game’s atmosphere promises to be electric, as both teams look to showcase their talents in this pre-season friendly.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win