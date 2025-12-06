Arsenal’s Marli Salmon Eyes First Competitive Senior Debut

London, England – Marli Salmon, the youngest member of Arsenal‘s first-year scholars, looks poised to make his competitive senior debut soon. The 16-year-old defender made headlines this summer for his impressive performances with the first team during pre-season.

Salmon, who was just 15 years old, showcased his skills prominently, fitting in well with seasoned players. His rise to the first team followed a standout performance in the latter half of last season, where he became a key figure for the U21 squad despite still being a schoolboy.

With several first-team defenders facing injuries, Salmon’s chances of being called up in the near future have increased. This season, he has consistently trained with the first-team and occasionally filled in at right-back, though he excels as a centre-back.

Internationally, Salmon featured for the England U17s and received a late call-up for the World Cup squad but did not see any game time. Upon returning to Arsenal, he impressed during the UEFA Youth League against Bayern Munich, displaying his technical skills. He also faced a red card in a heated north London derby while representing the U18s.

Despite juggling international commitments and a hectic U21 schedule, Salmon has made eleven appearances across all age groups this season, often making a significant impact. He is patient for his competitive debut but is ready to seize any opportunity.

Salmon possesses a keen understanding of the game and confidence on the ball, accompanied by strength in aerial duels. His passing ability stands out, and he’s unafraid to challenge attackers in one-on-one situations.

While he may struggle at times, as is expected for a young defender, overall, his development has been promising. Salmon aims to continue this trend as the season progresses.