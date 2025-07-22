Arsenal Nears Deal for Striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP

London, England — Arsenal is on the verge of finalizing a transfer agreement with Sporting CP for striker Viktor Gyokeres. The deal, reportedly worth €63.5 million (approximately £54.8 million, $74.2 million) plus an additional €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.7 million) in future bonuses, is nearing completion.

Discussions between the two clubs had been delayed due to disagreements over the structure and achievability of the bonus payments. However, sources indicate that negotiations are now at an advanced stage, with only minor adjustments remaining before the transfer can be completed.

The 27-year-old Sweden international has expressed a strong desire to join Arsenal, dismissing interest from other clubs. His agent even waived his commission to facilitate the switch. Gyokeres’s contract with Arsenal is expected to run until June 2030.

Gyokeres has had a standout season, scoring 54 goals in 52 matches for Sporting last season and playing a vital role in their league and cup double achievement. Arsenal has been seeking a reliable center-forward since struggling without one in the previous season.

Sporting CP’s president, Frederico Varandas, announced on July 12 that Gyokeres would be given a warning for missing pre-season training, coinciding with Arsenal’s approach. Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season, ten points behind champions Liverpool and needing to bolster their attack.

Gyokeres joined Sporting in 2023 from Coventry City and quickly established himself as a key player, tallying 97 goals and 28 assists during his time with the Portuguese club. His performance has attracted attention, making him one of the summer’s most wanted strikers.

As Arsenal prepares for their pre-season tour, which includes matches against AC Milan and Tottenham, Gyokeres will likely miss these fixtures but is anticipated to join his new teammates shortly after. With the potential addition of Gyokeres, Arsenal aims to reclaim the Premier League title they last won over two decades ago.