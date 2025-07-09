Arsenal Negotiates Transfer for Chelsea Winger Noni Madueke

London, England — Arsenal has initiated contact with Chelsea to acquire winger Noni Madueke. The clubs are currently in negotiations, with Arsenal reportedly having secured personal terms with the 23-year-old player for a proposed five-year contract.

Madueke, who prefers joining Arsenal over other options, is viewed as a key addition to bolster the team’s attacking options. During the current season, he has played 46 matches for Chelsea, including significant participation in both the Premier League and the Club World Cup, contributing 11 goals and five assists, an improvement from his previous year’s performance.

This summer transfer window is not the first instance of collaboration between Chelsea and Arsenal. Earlier, Arsenal signed goalkeeper from Chelsea after activating a £5 million release clause. Discussions about Madueke’s move come amid Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca‘s decision to omit him from several matchday squads this season, which has raised questions regarding his future at the club.

Madueke’s background includes stints at Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace before joining Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023. Since then, he has earned seven caps for the England national team, showcasing his talent as a direct dribbler capable of playing on either wing, with most of his performance time spent on the right.

His dribbling ability, combined with speed and proficiency with both feet, makes him a valuable asset for Arsenal. His aggressive style of play aligns with Arsenal’s strategy, potentially allowing manager Mikel Arteta to rotate established forwards like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli throughout the season.

Arsenal is keen on enhancing their squad further, with aspirations to finalize Madueke’s transfer soon, facilitating his acclimatization before the start of the new season.